Adena shifts 75% of internal transports to new system

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health is shifting 75% of its health system's internal transportation volume to its newly created ambulance service.

The Adena Health Emergency Medical Services will begin running transporting patients in mid-February, according to a Jan. 21 system news release. With two vehicles, it will transport patients between Adena's hospitals in Chillicothe, Greenfield, Washington Court House and Waverly; as well as move patients between hospitals and local nursing home facilities. The fleet will not respond to 911 calls or transport patients to hospitals outside the system. All external transportation needs will continue to use a private transport service provider.

The service will operate 24/7 out of a dispatch center located in the ED of Adena Regional Medical Center. The program is supported by funds from an Appalachian Regional Commission grant and the Adena Health Foundation.

"This is a game changer that will further reduce wait times for our patients," Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham said in the release. "Ever since the idea for Adena EMS was first mentioned, people have embraced it and it has been their hard work that got us here today. It's the type of innovation and commitment to our patient experience that demonstrates who we are at Adena."

The system expects the new service to reduce wait times for patients requiring transport, increase availability of rooms in ED and inpatient units and provide additional transport resources for patients ready to go to area nursing homes.