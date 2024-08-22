A mental health care model more systems are trying

With a national rise in mental health needs, health systems are turning to a new type of care facility to take pressure off hospital emergency departments — behavioral health urgent cares.

Over the past decade, the number of adult and pediatric emergency department visits involving mental health concerns has increased. More than half of adults report they or a family member have experienced a severe mental health crisis, KFF survey data from 2022 shows. From 2018 to 2020, the average rate of mental health-related ED visits among adults was 53 per 1,000 adults, according to CDC data. Among children, the rate was 14 per 100,000.

The U.S. also has the highest maternal mortality rate of any high-income country, with suicides, drug overdoses and other mental health-related causes accounting for more than 22% of all pregnancy-related deaths, according to HHS.

With access to mental health services dwindling and many living in care deserts, patients have turned to emergency departments for help.

Systems have tried various methods to meet demands, and behavioral health urgent care appears to be one of the most popular options.

Support and criticism

The first mental health urgent care was opened by Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health in 2019. In about two years, at least 77 more behavioral urgent care sites were opened across the nation.

The behavioral urgent cares provide same day outpatient mental health care at a lower cost than emergency departments, while also freeing up ED beds. Hackensack Meridian's facility saw around 3,000 patients between 2022 to 2023 — patients who otherwise would have gone to the ED.

However, even supporters of the center concept have raised concerns over urgent care center's ability to provide follow-up care. There are no numbers available about how many patients in total all the nation's behavioral urgent cares see or how many follow-ups are conducted.

Urgent cares opening this year

In the past year, about 20 more behavioral urgent cares have opened. Here are just a few that Becker's covered: