189 top hospitals for care transitions, per CMS

Becker's has compiled a list of the hospitals with a CMS five-star rating for care transitions.

CMS' "Patient survey (HCAHPS)-Hospital" database listed hospital ratings based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey. This is a national, standardized survey of hospital patients about their experience during a recent inpatient hospital stay. The survey was completed between October 2022 and September 2023. The data was last updated July 31.

Here are the 189 hospitals by state with five-star care transition ratings:

Alabama

Fayette Medical Center

Alaska

673rd Medical Group (Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson)

Bassett ACH (Fort Wainwright)

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)

VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System (Prescott)

Arkansas

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Howard Memorial Hospital (Nashville)

California

60th Medical Group (Travis Air Force Base)

Stanford Health Care

Fresno Surgical Hospital

LAC/Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center (Downey)

Colorado

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (Aurora)

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

OrthoColorado Hospital at St. Anthony Medical Campus (Lakewood)

UCHealth Grandview Hospital (Colorado Springs)

Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (Meeker)

Florida

Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville)

96th Medical Group (Eglin Air Force Base)

Orlando VA Medical Center

Georgia

Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Newnan)

Dwight Eisenhower AMC (Fort Gordon)

Idaho

Boise VA Medical Center

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

Illinois

Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)

Midwest Medical Center (Galena)

Illini Community Hospital (Pittsfield)

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)

Indiana

Women's Hospital (Newburgh)

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Orthopaedic Hospital at Parkview North (Fort Wayne)

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital Carmel

Iowa

VA Central Iowa Healthcare System (Des Moines)

Iowa City VA Medical Center

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion

Jones Regional Medical Center (Anamosa)

Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waukon)

Regional Medical Center (Manchester)

Orange City Area Health System

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Kansas

Pratt Regional Medical Center

Salina Surgical Hospital

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Manhattan Surgical Hospital

Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena)

Rock Regional Hospital (Derby)

Clay County Medical Center

Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center)

Kentucky

Manchester Memorial Hospital

Lexington VA Medical Center

Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital (Irvine)

Saint Joseph Berea

Louisiana

Abbeville General Hospital

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center (Houma)

Citizens Medical Center (Columbia)

Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

Avala (Covington)

Our Lady of the Lake Surgical Hospital (Slidell)

Specialists Hospital Shreveport (Shreveport)

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (New Orleans)

Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital (Raceland)

Maine

Togus VA Medical Center (Augusta)

Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor)

Stephens Memorial Hospital (Norway)

Maryland

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda)

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (Boston)

VA Boston Healthcare System-Jamaica Plain

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Michigan

UP Health System Portage (Hancock)

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Ascension River District Hospital (East China)

Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)

River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St. Peter)

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby)

Glencoe Regional Health

United Hospital District (Blue Earth)

Perham Health

Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)

Mississippi

81st Medical Group (Keesler Air Force Base)

VA Gulf Coast Healthcare System (Biloxi)

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)

Mercy Hospital Aurora

Lafayette Regional Health Center (Lexington)

Montana

VA Montana Healthcare System (Fort Harrison)

Central Montana Medical Center (Lewistown)

Nebraska

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)

Thayer County Health Services (Hebron)

York General Hospital

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

New Hampshire

Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon)

North Carolina

North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)

W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center (Salisbury)

Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center

North Dakota

Fargo VA Medical Center

Ohio

88th Medical Group (Wright-Patterson Air Force Base)

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (Bryan)

Institute For Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

Mercy Allen Hospital (Oberlin)

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Oklahoma

Muskogee VA Medical Center

Claremore Indian Hospital

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital

OneCore Health (Oklahoma City)

McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

Samaritan Albany General Hospital

Pennsylvania

Lebanon VA Medical Center

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy

South Carolina

Newberry County Memorial Hospital

Columbia SC VA Medical Center

Charleston VA Medical Center

South Dakota

VA Black Hills Healthcare System (Fort Meade)

Sioux Falls VA Medical Center

Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

Mountain Home VA Medical Center

Saint Thomas Hospital for Spinal Surgery (Nashville)

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Carthage)

Texas

Wilbarger General Hospital (Vernon)

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)

William Beaumont AMC (El Paso)

Brooke Army Medical Center (Fort Sam Houston)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital (Austin)

The Physicians Centre (Bryan)

South Texas Spine and Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Temple VA Medical Center

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

Baylor Medical Center at Trophy Club

Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery (Plano)

San Antonio VA Medical Center

Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood

Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano

Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Arlington)

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman

Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Thousand Oaks (San Antonio)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Pflugerville

Utah

The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Murray)

Heber Valley Hospital (Heber City)

Vermont

White River Junction VA Medical Center

Virginia

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

Washington

Spokane VA Medical Center

West Virginia

Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)

Jackson General Hospital (Ripley)

Wisconsin

Milwaukee VA Medical Center

Madison VA Medical Center

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)

Froedtert Community Hospital (New Berlin)

Tomah Memorial Hospital

Waupun Memorial Hospital

Tamarack Health Hayward Medical Center

Columbus Community Hospital

Stoughton Hospital

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)

River Falls Area Hospital

Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)

Southwest Health Center (Platteville)

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Wyoming

St. John's Medical Center (Jackson)

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

Memorial Hospital of Converse County (Douglas)