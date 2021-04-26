WellSpan to launch Pennsylvania heart center
WellSpan Health is opening a $33 million heart and vascular center May 3 in York County, Pa.
The two-story WellSpan Heart & Vascular Center will serve as a central hub for the health system's heart, cardiac surgery and vascular surgery programs.
It will also house a cardiac rehabilitation program, and provide outpatient procedures such as echocardiograms and electrocardiograms, among other noninvasive procedures.
Aside from patient care, the center will serve as a learning center for how to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle, offering cooking classes and exercise programs.
