WellSpan to launch Pennsylvania heart center

WellSpan Health is opening a $33 million heart and vascular center May 3 in York County, Pa.

The two-story WellSpan Heart & Vascular Center will serve as a central hub for the health system's heart, cardiac surgery and vascular surgery programs.

It will also house a cardiac rehabilitation program, and provide outpatient procedures such as echocardiograms and electrocardiograms, among other noninvasive procedures.

Aside from patient care, the center will serve as a learning center for how to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle, offering cooking classes and exercise programs.

