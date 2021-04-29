Texas hospital plans $4.4M heart center expansion

Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center is launching a $4.4 million expansion of its heart and vascular institute, the hospital said April 28.

The hospital will add a 7,000-square-foot dedicated electrophysiology lab and renovate the institute's entry and public spaces, along with its cardiology clinics in a separate facility.

Longview Regional Medical Center said it expects to finish the project in six months and will offer electrophysiology services to patients this fall.

In 2018, the hospital added a $2.9 million cardiac catheterization lab to its heart institute.

