Northwell cardiologist is American Heart Association physician of year

The American Heart Association has recognized Stacey Rosen, MD, a practicing cardiologist at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, as its 2021 physician of the year.

Dr. Rosen has been a cardiologist at Northwell for 26 years and serves as senior vice president of the Katz Institute for Women's Health. She previously served as Northwell's associate chair of cardiology and as chief of cardiology at the system's Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York City.

The award represents the American Heart Association's highest honor and has been given out annually since 1991 to a physician who has made outstanding contributions to the field of cardiology.

The association will formally present the award to Dr. Rosen at its 2021 National Volunteer Awards virtual event June 22, Northwell said April 27 in an emailed news release.

