Stress on heart has risen during pandemic, Cleveland Clinic finds

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in patients with stress cardiomyopathy, also known as broken heart syndrome, new research by Cleveland Clinic cardiologists shows.

Stress cardiomyopathy occurs as a response to physical or emotional distress and results in dysfunction or failure of the heart muscle.

The research involves 258 patients who came to Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Akron (Ohio) General with acute coronary syndrome between March 1 and April 30.

Cardiologists compared the patients with four control groups of acute coronary syndrome patients before the pandemic over four time periods: March to April 2018, January to February 2019, March to April 2019 and January to February 2020.

Researchers found 7.8 percent of the patients were diagnosed with stress cardiomyopathy during the pandemic, compared to an incidence rate ranging from 1.5 percent to 1.8 percent before the pandemic. All of the patients diagnosed with stress cardiomyopathy tested negative for COVID-19.

They also found patients with stress cardiomyopathy during the pandemic had a longer length of hospital stay compared with those hospitalized before the pandemic period studied. They did not find a significant difference in death rates between the groups.

The research results were published in JAMA Network Open.

More articles on cardiology:

FDA clears Apple Watch ECG for remote patient visits during pandemic: 6 things to know

Cincinnati Children's to develop mobile rheumatic heart disease tech

Over one-third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had heart damage, study shows

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.