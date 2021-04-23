States ranked by cholesterol screening rates

South Dakota has the lowest percentage of people who report being recently screened for cholesterol of all states, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released April 23.

The ranking is based on data from the CDC's 2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. Figures represent the percentage of adults who have had their cholesterol checked in the last five years.

In 2019, 88 percent of adults nationwide reported having a cholesterol check in the past five years.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.

Note: New Jersey was not included in this ranking due to limited data. The ranking includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 13.

District of Columbia — 92 percent of adults had cholesterol check in last five years

Kentucky — 92

Maryland — 92

Rhode Island — 92 Massachusetts — 91

Michigan — 91 Alabama — 90

Connecticut — 90

Delaware — 90

New York — 90

Tennessee — 90 Florida — 89

Georgia — 89

Louisiana — 89

Maine — 89

North Carolina — 89

Virginia — 89 California — 88

Illinois — 88

Mississippi — 88

Oregon — 88

Pennsylvania — 88

West Virginia — 88 Arizona — 87

New Hampshire — 87 Colorado — 86

Iowa — 86

Minnesota — 86

Missouri — 86

Nevada — 86

Oklahoma — 86

South Carolina — 86

Texas — 86 Arkansas — 85

Hawaii — 85

Indiana — 85

Kansas — 85

Ohio — 85

Wyoming — 85 Nebraska — 84

Vermont — 84

Washington — 84

Wisconsin — 84 Idaho — 83

Montana — 83

New Mexico — 83 North Dakota — 82

Utah — 82 Alaska — 80 South Dakota — 79

