'Polypill' combined with aspirin could lower heart disease risk by 30%, study finds

A "polypill," or single drug that combines statins and blood-pressure-lowering drugs, may reduce heart disease risk if taken with aspirin, according to a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In a randomized study with 5,713 participants who faced cardiovascular disease risk, researchers gave patients a polypill that contained 40 milligrams of simvastatin, a statin; 100 milligrams of atenolol, a beta blocker; 25 milligrams of hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic; and 10 milligrams of ramipril, an ACE inhibitor. They analyzed whether the polypill combined with a daily aspirin would reduce the risk of heart disease. A total of 59 participants who received the polypill with aspirin ended up experiencing heart disease complications, compared to 83 participants who received placebo pills.

A polypill "makes life easier for the physician and patient" by cutting the number of medications heart patients normally take, Dr. Salim Yusuf, study author, told NBC News. Dr. Yusuf said the findings offer just one version of a polypill, with further research needed to advance this strategy. Polypills are not currently authorized for use in the U.S., and the study drug was developed in India.

Some experts, however, warned against the all-in-one pill.

"Modern medicine is about giving medicines to patients thoughtfully," Steven Nissen, MD, cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, told NBC. A polypill is the equivalent of "throwing the kitchen sink at people," Dr. Nissen said.

