Ohio hospital 1st critical access facility in US to implant heart failure monitor

Galion (Ohio) Hospital, a part of Avita Health System, recently became the first critical access hospital in the U.S. to implant a heart failure monitoring device, the organization said April 22.

Michael David, MD, an interventional cardiologist and medical director of cath lab services at Galion-based Avita Health, performed the minimally invasive procedure.

The CardioMEMS HF System is a small sensor that's placed on a patient's pulmonary artery and monitors changes in pressure, which can be an early indicator of worsening heart failure.

This remote-monitoring data allows cardiologists to adjust treatment for congestive heart failure patients in real time.



