New guidelines published for treating heart valve disease

The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association released updated guidelines Dec. 17 for treating heart valve diseases that emphasize less invasive treatments.

The new guidelines also reflect evolving lifestyle and medication guidance for heart valve disease, which affects about half of adults 65 and older.

One guideline update involves transcatheter valve implantation, a technique that is growing in popularity as research shows comparable outcomes to the more invasive option of surgical replacement.

The updated guidelines were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and Circulation, the AHA's flagship journal.

To view the full guidelines, click here.

More articles on cardiology:

FDA panel endoreses new indication for 2 heart drugs

American College of Cardiology to unveil women's leadership institute next year

U of Pittsburgh cardiologist sues school, American Heart Association over backlash to his op-ed

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.