Mount Sinai's heart center first in NYC to receive transcatheter valve certification

The American College of Cardiology on Nov. 18 awarded New York City-based Mount Sinai Heart its Transcatheter Valve Certification, making Mount Sinai the only cardiac center in the city and one of three statewide to receive the recognition.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat aortic stenosis, a serious valve condition in which blood flow to the heart is restricted by a narrowing of the aortic valve opening. The procedure replaces the aortic valve without open-heart surgery.

The American College of Cardiology issued the certification after a nine-month evaluation that analyzed key areas at Mount Sinai Heart, including clinical outcomes, patient experience and infection control guidelines.

Earlier this year, U.S. News & World Report issued a "high performing" rating for Mount Sinai's TAVR, among other procedures.

