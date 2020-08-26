Maryland cardiologist Dr. Rene Desmarais declines county executive post

Rene Desmarais, MD, a Maryland-based cardiologist, has declined to take up the position of Wicomico County executive, according to the Salisbury Independent.

Dr. Desmarais, who practices with Salisbury, Md.-based Peninsula Cardiology Associates, was appointed to the role Aug. 20. He was selected by a 4-3 vote after the former county executive died in July.

The appointment confused some community members, since Dr. Desmarais has little government and business executive experience, the Salisbury Independent reported. The county executive's responsibilities include crafting the county's annual budget and overseeing its bond borrowing and about 1,000 employees.

Dr. Desmarais has been active in the medical community, serving as president of Salisbury-based Peninsula Regional Medical Center's medical staff and lobbying lawmakers on healthcare issues.

On Aug. 24, Dr. Desmarais declined to accept the county executive post, issuing this statement: "Although it would be a privilege to lead our great county, I must respectfully decline to accept the appointment. I wish you the best in your future selection."

Read the full story here.

