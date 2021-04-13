Children's Heart Foundation names president

The Children's Heart Foundation has named Gail Roddie-Hamlin president and CEO, effective April 12.

Ms. Roddie-Hamlin has held several senior executive level positions at national non-profits. Most recently, she served as the Alzheimer's Association's national vice president of community engagement. At the American Cancer Society, she previously served as regional executive vice president and COO.

The Children's Heart Foundation, founded in 1996, funds research to advance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of congenital heart defects.

