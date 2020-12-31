Cardiology leaders who started on same day in 1978 to retire from IU Health Jan. 1

Indianapolis-based Riley Hospital for Children welcomed cardiologist Randall Caldwell, MD, and cardiothoracic surgeon John Brown, MD, to its medical staff July 1, 1978. Now, the colleagues of more than four decades are both set to retire Jan. 1, reports the Indianapolis Star.

Dr. Brown performed the state's first pediatric heart transplant in 1988, along with the only known twin-to-twin heart transplant on record, according to IndyStar. Throughout his career, he's performed more than 15,000 pediatric heart surgeries.

Dr. Caldwell has held various leadership roles at Riley Hospital for Children, part of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health, including director of the echocardiogram and heart transplant programs and director of pediatric cardiology.

Together, Drs. Brown and Caldwell helped launch Indiana's pediatric heart transplant program and have treated tens of thousands of children with severe heart disease.

"He and I are like symbiotic brothers," Dr. Caldwell told IndyStar. "We work closely with each other and we both share a desire to help others help people."

