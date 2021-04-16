American Heart Association partners on new case report journal

The American Heart Association and American College of Physicians are launching a new digital, peer-reviewed journal that will run clinical case reports from a variety of medical specialties.

The Annals of Internal Medicine: Clinical Cases will be an online-only, open access journal, according to an April 15 announcement.

"Clinicians say that they often learn valuable lessons by discussing clinical experiences and observations with their colleagues," said Darilyn Moyer, MD, executive vice president and CEO of ACP. "AIMCC will provide a dedicated forum for clinicians to detail how they diagnose, treat, and manage some of their most challenging cases, ensuring their experiences and observations are shared broadly with other clinicians, thereby helping contribute to medical progress."

Issues will initially be published bi-monthly, with publication frequency expected to increase over time.

