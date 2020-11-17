9 cardiologists on the move

Below are nine cardiologists who recently joined new practices or received new appointments.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email mbean@beckershealthcare.com.

Sports cardiologist Eli Friedman, MD, joined Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida in Coral Gables.

Banner Health welcomed general cardiologists Edward Ladyzhenskiy, MD, and Minakshi Biswas, MD, who will treat patients at its clinics in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley, Colo., reports the Greeley Tribune.

Interventional and structural heart cardiologists Gregory Suero Abreu, MD, and Triston Smith, MD, joined Trinity Health System's cardiology group in Steubenville, Ohio.

The AdventHealth Cardiovascular Institute in Orlando welcomed interventional cardiologists Cesar Jara, MD, and Carlos Solano, MD, to the team.

The AdventHealth Transplant Institute in Orlando has expanded its team to include transplant cardiologists Stacy Mandras, MD, and Laurie Letarte, MD.

