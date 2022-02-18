7 COVID-19-related heart study findings

Here are seven heart study findings related to COVID-19 infection or vaccination Becker's has covered since Jan. 19:

1. Heart disease, including heart failure and death, occurred 4 percent more often in COVID-19 patients than in other people, a study published Feb. 7 in Nature Medicine found.

2. Older stroke patients with a history of COVID-19 infection were more likely to develop blood clots in their veins than those without, according to preliminary findings published Feb. 3 ahead of the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2022.

3. Another study, presented at the International Stroke Conference between Feb. 8 and 11, found ischemic stroke risk among older adults was highest within the first three days of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

4. A scoring system identified six factors linked to increased stroke risk among hospitalized patients, another study presented during the Stroke Conference found. The six factors were a previous stroke, not having a fever, no history of lung disease, a white high white blood cell count, high blood pressure and elevated systolic blood pressure.

5. Forty-one percent of Americans have experienced at least one heart-related issue since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, the Cleveland Clinic said Feb. 1. Read more findings here.

6. Male adolescents and young adults experienced a higher risk for myocarditis after receiving their second COVID-19 vaccination dose, a study published Jan. 25 in the Journal of the American Medical Association found.

7. Heart function recovery returned within three months in children exposed to COVID-19 who developed related MIS-C, a multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a study published Jan. 19 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.