6 cardiologists on the move

Below are six cardiologists who joined new practices or received new appointments since mid-September.

Ross Melvin, DO, an interventional cardiologist, joined Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Thibodaux, La., reports Houma Today.

Oswego (N.Y.) Health welcomed David Bass, DO, to its medical team.

Jennifer Jue, MD, joined the Essentia Health Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, Minn.

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska, added Rodney Madger, MD, to its heart clinic team, reports the Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman.



Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health welcomed Ravi Parikh, MD, and Kishore Subnani, MD, to McLeod Cardiology Associates.

