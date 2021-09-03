5 top heart stories in summer 2021

Becker's coverage on the link between COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation were among the top-read cardiology stories in summer 2021. 

Here are the top five cardiology stories Becker's has covered since June 1, starting with the most-read: 

1. Report heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination, CDC tells clinicians

2. Rare cases of heart inflammation in young vaccine recipients prompt emergency CDC meeting 

3. 10 best hospitals for cardiology, ranked by US News 

4. US News: The top hospital for heart care by state 

5. CDC: Heart disease, diabetes deaths rose in 2020 

