5 top heart stories in summer 2021

Becker's coverage on the link between COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation were among the top-read cardiology stories in summer 2021.

Here are the top five cardiology stories Becker's has covered since June 1, starting with the most-read:

1. Report heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination, CDC tells clinicians

2. Rare cases of heart inflammation in young vaccine recipients prompt emergency CDC meeting

3. 10 best hospitals for cardiology, ranked by US News

4. US News: The top hospital for heart care by state

5. CDC: Heart disease, diabetes deaths rose in 2020