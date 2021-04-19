5 cardiologists on the move

Below are five cardiologists who recently joined new practices, stepped into new roles or announced their departures.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email mbean@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Robert Cubeddu, MD, recently joined Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System and will serve as president of its heart institute.

2. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare welcomed Mark Holt, MD, to the medical staff at Tennova Heart-Newport (Tenn.).

3. Joseph Ingrassia, MD, has joined the medical staff at Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter in Winsted, Conn.

4. Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Cardiology announced the upcoming departures of Leonidas Tzogias, MD, in May and Alejandro Velasco, MD, in July, the Bangor Daily News reported.

