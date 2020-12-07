4 cardiologists on the move

Below are four cardiologists who recently joined new practices.

Murray (Ky.) Calloway County Hospital welcomed interventional cardiologist Karomibal Mejia, MD, to its medical staff.

Cardiologist Renee Muchnik, MD, joined the heart and vascular team at UPMC Williamsport (Pa.).

Daryoosh Derakhshan, DO, an interventional and general cardiologist, joined South Georgia Medical Center's cardiology group in Valdosta.

Hays (Kansas) Medical Center welcomed interventional cardiologist Ashraf Jmeian to its medical staff at the DeBakey Heart Clinic.

