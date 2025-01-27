15 hospitals chosen for heart failure education program

In partnership with Abbott, the American Heart Association has launched a $3 million initiative to address knowledge gaps found within heart failure treatment education that may be contributing to cardiovascular care disparities.

The AHA has chosen 15 U.S. hospitals to participate in the three-year Heart Failure Education Initiative, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the organization.



"This initiative will create nationwide education on the full array of treatment options for eligible people living with advanced heart failure, helping to bridge these gaps," Mariell Jessup, MD, the AHA's chief science and medical officer, said in the release.



The hospitals will collaborate to address challenges while having access to education on successful models of care through conferences, posters and webinars. "Multidisciplinary teams from each hospital will also engage in process mapping, expert collaboration and a national roundtable event," the release said.



The 15 hospitals chosen for the program are:

Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute



Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center (Sioux Falls, S.D.)



Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis (Memphis, Tenn.)



East Jefferson General Hospital (Metairie, La.)



Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center



JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, Texas)



Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston)



Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)



Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional Medical Center



Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute (Kansas City, Mo.)



The Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)



University of California San Diego



University of Chicago Medicine



University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)



Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital

Learn more about the program here.