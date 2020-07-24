10 notes on cardiologists' net worth, debt

About 15 percent of cardiologists have a net worth of over $5 million, a new Medscape report shows.

Medscape collected information from 17,461 physicians in 30 specialties, including cardiologists, for the survey between Oct. 4, 2019, and Feb. 10.

Eight things to know about cardiologists' net worth:

1. Thirty-eight percent of cardiologists have a net worth of less than $1 million.

2. Forty-seven percent have a net worth of $1 million to $5 million.

3. Fifteen percent have a net worth above $5 million.

4. Twenty-three percent of cardiologists have a net worth of less than $500,000.

5. Thirty-four percent of male cardiologists have a net worth of less than $1 million, versus 55 percent of female cardiologists.

6. Fifteen percent of male cardiologists have a net worth of more than $5 million, compared to 18 percent of female cardiologists.

7. Two percent of cardiologists younger than 45 years have a net worth of more than $5 million, versus 32 percent of cardiologists older than 64 years.

8. A majority of cardiologists between the ages of 45 and 54 years (57 percent) and between 55 and 64 years (60 percent) have a net worth of $1 million to $5 million.

Two things to know about cardiologists' debt:

1. Most cardiologists (58 percent) are still paying off the mortgage on their primary residence.

2. Seventeen percent of cardiologists are still paying off their school loans.

