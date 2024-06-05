South Dakota health system breaks ground on building part of $245M project

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health has broken ground on a medical office building in Sioux Falls, part of a $245 million project.

The three-story, 127,000-square-foot building will dedicate 90,000-square-feet to digestive health, according to a June 4 Avera Health news release.

The building's ground floor will comprise gastroenterology procedures, 12 procedure rooms and 50 pre- and post-op rooms for procedures like endoscopy and colonoscopy. The second floor will comprise the gastroenterology clinic with room for more gastroenterologists and the building's third floor will be shell space for anticipated growth.

The building is part of a $245 million project that also includes a six-story addition to Avera McKenna hospital in Sioux Falls.

"This good decision was based on a trend of cancer occurring at younger ages," Christopher Hurley, MD, gastroenterologist at Avera Medical Group, said in the release. "Colorectal cancer is very treatable when discovered in its earliest stages, and it's even preventable if we can find and remove precancerous polyps before they develop into cancer. Thanks to increasing numbers of people being screened and better treatments, the rate of deaths due to colorectal cancer is decreasing."





