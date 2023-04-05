Sentara to invest $70M in new hospital

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare is putting $70 million toward an acute care hospital to replace Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, Va.

The hospital is expected to have a high-efficiency, patient-centric layout and is in its design and planning phase, Sentara said in an April 4 news release. The facility, which will focus on preventive and outpatient care, is scheduled to be complete in 2025 or 2026.

"This new hospital will allow us to continue to offer quality healthcare locally for years to come," Carol Thomas, chair of the SHRH board of directors and member of the Sentara Healthcare board of directors, said in the release.