Roper St. Francis hospital to more than double in size with $193M project

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare is planning to more than double the size of its Berkeley Hospital in four years through a $193 million investment.
The project will:
- Increase bed capacity from 50 to 100
- Add 200,000 square feet of new or renovated space to the current 116,000 square feet
- Add 21 patient care bays in the emergency room, bringing the total to 35
- Add four operating rooms, bringing the total to eight
- Add CT and MRI machines
- Expand the pharmacy and lab areas
Construction on the Summerville, S.C.-based hospital could begin in November 2023 and could open by 2026, according to a June 6 news release.