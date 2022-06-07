Roper St. Francis hospital to more than double in size with $193M project

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare is planning to more than double the size of its Berkeley Hospital in four years through a $193 million investment.

The project will:

Increase bed capacity from 50 to 100

Add 200,000 square feet of new or renovated space to the current 116,000 square feet

Add 21 patient care bays in the emergency room, bringing the total to 35

Add four operating rooms, bringing the total to eight

Add CT and MRI machines

Expand the pharmacy and lab areas

Construction on the Summerville, S.C.-based hospital could begin in November 2023 and could open by 2026, according to a June 6 news release.