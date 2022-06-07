Roper St. Francis hospital to more than double in size with $193M project

Marissa Plescia (Twitter) -

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare is planning to more than double the size of its Berkeley Hospital in four years through a $193 million investment.

The project will:

  • Increase bed capacity from 50 to 100
  • Add 200,000 square feet of new or renovated space to the current 116,000 square feet
  • Add 21 patient care bays in the emergency room, bringing the total to 35
  • Add four operating rooms, bringing the total to eight
  • Add CT and MRI machines
  • Expand the pharmacy and lab areas

Construction on the Summerville, S.C.-based hospital could begin in November 2023 and could open by 2026, according to a June 6 news release.

