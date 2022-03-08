Memphis airport opening lounge for St. Jude patients

Memphis (Tenn.) International Airport and Memphis-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will open an airport lounge for patients and their families March 24.

Staffed by St. Jude employees, the lounge will include charging stations, board games, books, a kitchenette, snacks and beverages, St. Jude said in a March 7 news release. Families can also be transported to their gates.

Every week, 50 to 60 St. Jude patient families travel through the airport, according to the news release. The lounge is a gift from Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority.

"For some of our families, their travel to St. Jude is the first time they're leaving their hometown or their home country," Caron Byrd, director of housing and patient services at St. Jude, said in the news release. "We wanted to create a very welcoming and inviting space to accommodate either a family who has an hour before their flight or has just learned their flight has been delayed and will be at the airport longer than anticipated."

Cleveland Clinic is also seeking to open a patient lounge at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for patients traveling to and from the hospital, Cleveland.com reported in February.