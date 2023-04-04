Las Vegas hospital starts $55M renovation project

Las Vegas-based University Medical Center has started a $55 million modernization and renovation project, the largest in the hospital's 92-year history, local news outlet 8 News Now reported April 3.

The project will add new gardens, lighting, signage, landscaping, entrances and upgrade the parking lots. Initially, the project was slated to begin years ago but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding for the renovation comes from UMC's capital budget.

Construction is projected to be completed by the summer of 2025.