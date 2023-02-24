HCA breaks ground on freestanding ER, hospital in Florida

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital broke ground on Feb. 23 for a new hospital and emergency room in Gainesville, Fla., CBS 4 reported.

The emergency room will have 11 beds, and when construction is complete, workers will start on the 90-bed hospital. Both projects will cost more than $192 million together.

The expansion comes in response to exponential growth in Gainesville, the city's Chamber of Commerce President Eric Godet said in the report. The emergency room will open toward the end of 2023, and the hospital is expected to be complete in 2025.