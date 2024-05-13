Houston Methodist donates $50M for development of 2 FQHC clinics

Houston-based Legacy Community Health broke ground on its Legacy Pasadena (Texas) Southmore Clinic May 10, which will be funded in part by a $50 million donation from Houston Methodist.

The two-story, 44,000-square-foot clinic is estimated to cost roughly half of the $50 million donation, which is also being used to develop a second Legacy clinic in Houston, a spokesperson from the health system confirmed with Becker's.

Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic will comprise adult and pediatric care, behavioral health, obstetrical services, dental services, wraparound support services, and dental services, according to a May 10 Legacy Community Health news release.

Legacy Community Health comprises more than 57 clinics. Houston Methodist features eight hospitals and more than 32,000 employees, according to the release.