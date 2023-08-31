3 health systems spending more than $1B on capital projects

Health systems in California and Texas are looking to spend at least $1 billion on new hospital projects.
Here are three hospital projects costing more than $1 billion:
- San Diego-based Rady Children's broke ground on a seven-story, 500,000-square-foot patient care tower expected to cost between $1.2 and $1.4 billion.
- Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health System, has a $2.9 billion expansion plan that includes a new $1.6 billion hospital. The plan is contingent on voters approving a $2.5 billion bond in November.
- The University of Texas System announced plans to build two new hospitals with an estimated price tag of $2.5 billion.