3 health systems spending more than $1B on capital projects

Noah Schwartz -

Health systems in California and Texas are looking to spend at least $1 billion on new hospital projects.

Here are three hospital projects costing more than $1 billion:

  1. San Diego-based Rady Children's broke ground on a seven-story, 500,000-square-foot patient care tower expected to cost between $1.2 and $1.4 billion.

  2. Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health System, has a $2.9 billion expansion plan that includes a new $1.6 billion hospital. The plan is contingent on voters approving a $2.5 billion bond in November.

  3. The University of Texas System announced plans to build two new hospitals with an estimated price tag of $2.5 billion.

