11 VA hospitals across US could get $4.6B in upgrades

Eleven VA-operated facilities across Washington, Texas, Maryland, Oregon, Nevada, California, Connecticut, Missouri and Puerto Rico are slated to receive part of $4,603,129,000 in upgrades as part of a bill introduced to Congress in April.

The proposed upgrades were introduced by Sen. Jon Tester, who is also chair of the Veterans Affairs committee.

Among the project list included in the bipartisan-sponsored bill are:

American Lake, Wash. : Construction of a new special care building, renovations to older buildings, and development of more parking spaces, with a proposed budget of $155,600,000.





: Construction of a new special care building, renovations to older buildings, and development of more parking spaces, with a proposed budget of $155,600,000. Dallas, Texas : Expansion of space for mental healthcare and additional parking, and purchase of land, with a proposed budget of $528,400,000.





: Expansion of space for mental healthcare and additional parking, and purchase of land, with a proposed budget of $528,400,000. El Paso, Texas : Construction of a new health care center and related utility plant, with a proposed budget of $759,200,000.





: Construction of a new health care center and related utility plant, with a proposed budget of $759,200,000. Perry Point, Md. : Renovation and replacement of an outdated living center for veterans and creation of more parking spaces, with a proposed budget of $274,310,000.





: Renovation and replacement of an outdated living center for veterans and creation of more parking spaces, with a proposed budget of $274,310,000. Portland, Ore. : Renovation of two buildings to them up to current safety standards, retrofit them for earthquake safety, construction of a new special care facility, and creation of parking spaces, with a proposed budget of $613,000,000.





: Renovation of two buildings to them up to current safety standards, retrofit them for earthquake safety, construction of a new special care facility, and creation of parking spaces, with a proposed budget of $613,000,000. Reno, Nev. : Replacement of an outdated medical center, addition of land, and site prep for the construction, with a proposed budget of $223,800,000.





: Replacement of an outdated medical center, addition of land, and site prep for the construction, with a proposed budget of $223,800,000. San Diego, Calif. : Construction of a new spinal cord injury center, renovation of an old building, upgrading of utilities, and addition of parking spaces, with a proposed budget of $311,700,000.





: Construction of a new spinal cord injury center, renovation of an old building, upgrading of utilities, and addition of parking spaces, with a proposed budget of $311,700,000. San Francisco, Calif. : Construction of a new research facility, construction of a parking structure, and removal of old building structures, with a proposed budget of $264,500,000.





: Construction of a new research facility, construction of a parking structure, and removal of old building structures, with a proposed budget of $264,500,000. San Juan, Puerto Rico : Renovation of current facilities to make them safer, construction of a new administrative building, and expansion of the outpatient clinic as well as parking space, with a proposed budget of $370,370,000.





: Renovation of current facilities to make them safer, construction of a new administrative building, and expansion of the outpatient clinic as well as parking space, with a proposed budget of $370,370,000. St. Louis, Mo. : Replacement of an outdated bed tower, expansion of clinical buildings, consolidation of others, and construction of new utility plants and parking garages, with a proposed budget of $599,840,000.





: Replacement of an outdated bed tower, expansion of clinical buildings, consolidation of others, and construction of new utility plants and parking garages, with a proposed budget of $599,840,000. West Haven, Conn.: Construction of a new surgical and clinical space tower, renovations to old buildings, and demolition of others, with a proposed budget of $502,409,000.

The bill requires passage from the VA committee to move forward and seek passage from both the Senate and House.