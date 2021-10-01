U of North Texas hospital to lead $100M healthcare AI program

Listen
The University of North Texas Health Science Center is launching a $100 million project to increase diversity in healthcare artificial intelligence, according to an Oct. 1 Fort Worth Star-Telegram report.
Three details:
- The university will act as the coordinating center while using $100 million in funding provided by Congress over the next two years, according to the report.
- Jamboor Vishwanatha, PhD, director of the Texas Center for Health Disparities, and his colleagues will use computers in an effort to make healthcare more equitable and prevent biased algorithms from exasperating existing equity concerns, the Star-Telegram reported.
- The center is tasked with training and recruiting a more diverse workforce to research and develop algorithms, according to the report. The center will create a coalition with community organizations, private companies, and historically Black colleges and tribal colleges. The center will focus on college students but hopes to expand the program to the K-12 grade level.