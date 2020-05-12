Penn Medicine, Intel collaborate on AI to identify brain tumors

Intel Labs is teaming up with the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine to develop artificial intelligence models that identify brain tumors using federated learning, a technique that protects patients' privacy.

To create an AI model that detects brain tumors early, researchers need extensive amounts of relevant data. Federated learning algorithms are designed to preserve the privacy of this essential data while the researchers collaborate.

Intel and Penn Medicine’s work is funded by the National Institutes of Health's Informatics Technology for Cancer Research program via a three-year, $1.2 million grant. They will be collaborating with 29 domestic and international research institutions on the project.

