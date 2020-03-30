How a Florida health system is scaling COVID-19 test responses with AI

Memorial Healthcare Systems in Hollywood, Fla., is partnering with CDW and Cisco to develop an application that informs individuals who test negative for the coronavirus of their results, which will give healthcare providers more time to focus on treating patients who test positive.



The health system recently increased testing at its C.B. Smith Park and other emergency locations; it needed a solution to efficiently scale responses to COVID-19 tests, requiring thousands of personal notifications to patients per day. According to Senior Vice President and CIO Jeffrey Sturman, the MHS, CDW and Cisco team was asked to automate the notification for patients with a negative result.



"We're expecting this service to free up a minimum of 75 clinician hours per 1,500 negative results," he said. The notification system is ubiquitously available to a demographically diverse population and can communicate with English, Spanish and Creole speakers.



The team chose a voice interface as the most expedient way to drive universal contact, and decided on a solution that was simple to use, secure and available in a short period of time. After assessing existing tools, the team used the Cisco Unified Contact Center Express Solution to create the COVID-19 Telephony Bot.



"The solution leveraged the outbound dialing scripting capability and was conceived on a Friday and went live the following Wednesday," said Mr. Sturman.



More articles on innovation:

Innovationeering: Innovation in the time of coronavirus

5 innovation leaders on how COVID-19 has altered digital strategy at Houston Methodist, Penn Medicine & more

Scaling IT infrastructure during the coronavirus outbreak — key insights from Providence CIO B.J. Moore





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.