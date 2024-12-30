Can health systems keep up with AI in 2025?

2024 was the year of experimentation in AI. Many health systems chose small pilot projects for select users, monitoring results and identifying areas to scale organizationwide.

It was a time for discovery and innovation. In the next 12 months, health system executives have to make big decisions about systemwide investments, rollouts and governance that could make or break a system's financial future. And AI advancement isn't slowing down.

"The top headwinds for 2025 revolve around managing the increasing complexity of AI-driven threats, the rapid evolution of regulations surrounding AI and data privacy, and the challenge of security hybrid and multi-cloud environments," said Matt Morton, executive director and CISO of University of Chicago. "The integration of generative AI into operations and its potential misuse will require robust monitoring and governance."

While some organizations have designed robust internal AI governance, others are waiting for the federal government to set foundational guidelines. The federal government's guidelines could help health systems shape their policies, but they could also hinder progress. Nick Sturgeon, vice president and CISO of Indianapolis-based Community Health Network, is preparing for regulatory changes around AI and cybersecurity response.

"One major concern is the growing focus on AI by state and federal regulatory agencies, which could significantly impact how AI is utilized in patient care and IT environments," he said. "For example, the recent guidance from HHS/OCR on web tracking technologies has already created considerable challenges for healthcare organizations. If similar restrictive measures are applied to AI technologies, the consequences could be far more severe."

Beyond governance concerns, health systems are also grappling with IT talent shortages. AI and cybersecurity expertise is in high demand across all industries, making it more difficult for academic and nonprofit hospitals to build internal teams. Many are seeking ways to upskill current members and forge partnerships to gain AI expertise.

"Talent shortages in cybersecurity and the need to balance innovation with operational security will remain pressing issues," said Mr. Morton. "Preparing for these challenges requires adaptive strategies, strong partnerships and investment in automation and advanced threat intelligence capabilities."

Marc Perkins-Carrillo, MSN, RN, chief nursing informatics officer at Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center, sees big challenges ahead with technology and generative AI advancements.

"The rapid pace of technological advancements, particularly in the areas such as gen AI and digital front door initiatives, presents both substantial opportunities and intricate challenges," he said. "These technologies demand meticulous planning, strategic implementation and continuous evolution to integrate seamlessly into our healthcare system and improve outcomes in patient care."

New AI rollouts and technology upgrades are expensive and resource consuming. Chad Konchak, system assistant vice president of data analytics at Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health told Becker's the system is in the early stages of integrating three legacy EHR platforms into a single instance and bringing together diverse data sources to create meaningful metrics and analytics tools.

"The other major hurdle is navigating the pace of advancement around AI and ensuring that my staff has the time to upskill and support these new initiatives, and we are supporting the training, governance, and education for all impacted employees around this exciting new space," Mr. Konchak said.

Sandra Scott, MD, interim CEO of One Brooklyn (NY.) Health sees the challenges in installing AI-driven solutions growing in the next year.

"The rapid advancements and implementation in AI offer transformative opportunities to enhance patient outcomes but also bring challenges that require significant investments, robust data security, seamless interoperability and ethical oversight," Dr. Scott said. "By addressing these issues proactively, we will position ourselves to thrive in 2025 in our dynamic and complex healthcare environment."

It will be especially difficult for smaller and mid-sized healthcare providers to meaningfully incorporate AI into their organizations. But it will be essential for financial stability and growth in the coming years.