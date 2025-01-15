What a medical coder looks for in an AI platform

Dawson Ballard, a coding auditor and educator for Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center who has more than 20 years experience in the profession, sees artificial intelligence coding platforms as beneficial.

"It's not foolproof, but it can certainly increase productivity," he told Becker's.

Going the way of AI is a reality for health systems, but it is one on which they should do their due diligence, he said. And when choosing an AI coding platform, it is important to involve coders in the process.

"They're going to be the ones that are going to be using this platform the most," Mr. Ballard said. "So involve the coders in the process with your demos. Allow the coders to ask questions. Is there certain modifications that could be utilized or that could be developed on the back end based upon the specific needs of the organization?"

As a coder, one of the key things he looks for in an AI vendor is how the platform was created.

"Meaning, were coders involved in that process?" Mr. Ballard said.

He said that in his experience, there are many vendors out there "who have never coded in their life" and have not used coders in the process." He said these vendors can miss the basics.

Mr. Ballard said it may seem obvious, but it is also important that health systems do research before selecting a vendor.

"I've seen situations where particular vendors have come into health systems, showed the demo, showed the product, and the healthcare entity was on the verge of signing with them, really like it, and then somebody got the idea 'let's Google this company' and found out that the particular vendor had bankruptcy litigation," he said.

Systems should also ask for references.

"Ask for other healthcare entities that use that product," Mr. Ballard said. "Reach out to them. What do they like? What don't they like? What has been their particular experience with it?"

Privacy and security concerns are other key factors.

"This is a big one because you're bringing this platform basically into your EMR and you run the risk of having your data compromised," Mr. Ballard said. "So ask about what safeguards the particular vendor is having on the back end for privacy and security situations. And you'll be surprised at some of them that haven't even thought that out."

After implementing a platform, it is important to maintain a human element, Mr. Dawson said.

"Even though you're utilizing AI to do the coding, there still has to be the human touch there. It's not foolproof," he said. "Do not rely on it to do all your coding and base it on what it says and send it out the door. You still need to have coders verifying the information that the platform is suggesting to do."