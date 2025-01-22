UPMC backs AI monitoring startup

UPMC Enterprises is among the investors in a $20 million series A funding round for a startup that uses smartphones and artificial intelligence to collect population health data.

The venture capital arm of the Pittsburgh-based health system is backing Percipio Health, which aims to collect multiple health signals using only a smartphone app. The technology includes vision-based AI biomarkers to monitor vitals and medications and vocal AI biomarkers to assess brain health.

"Asynchronous monitoring is among the most powerful tools for the future of healthcare, enabled by the efficiencies of AI," said Andrew Watson, MD, a professor of surgery at UPMC and senior medical advisor at UPMC Enterprises, in a Jan. 21 news release. "This ability to make the patient's phone a pivotal part of healthcare may provide powerful health insights, second only to genetics."