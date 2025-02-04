Top AI-powered speech solutions for healthcare: KLAS

Abridge and Microsoft's DAX Copilot are leading the race for AI-powered ambient speech solutions in healthcare, thanks to their deep integration with Epic's EHR and high customer satisfaction, a Feb. 5 KLAS report found.

The report, based on insights from thousands of healthcare professionals and a year of interviews, uses a standardized evaluation with 16 numeric rating questions and four yes/no questions to generate a 100-point performance score.

Abridge gained traction for its strong outcomes, cost-effectiveness, and physician-led leadership, though some customers expressed concerns about its rapid growth. Microsoft DAX Copilot, meanwhile, is valued for its stability, continuous enhancements, and established role in medical documentation, despite pricing concerns.

Here's how vendors ranked by overall performance: