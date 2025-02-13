Physicians grow more comfortable with AI: Report

Physicians are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence in healthcare, though concerns about its implementation and impact remain, according to a Feb. 12 survey from the American Medical Association.
The AMA's Augmented Intelligence Research survey, conducted between August 2023 and November 2024, examined how physicians' views on AI in healthcare have evolved.
Here are four key findings from the report:
- Thirty-five percent of physicians in 2024 reported greater enthusiasm than concern for AI in healthcare, up from 30% in 2023. Meanwhile, the percentage of physicians whose concerns outweighed their enthusiasm declined from 29% to 25% over the same period.
- Physician adoption of AI tools is rising, with 66% of surveyed physicians in 2024 indicating they use AI in their practice—a significant increase from 38% in 2023.
- Fifty-seven percent of surveyed physicians identified reducing administrative burdens through automation as one of AI's most promising applications.
- Other top priorities for AI adoption include ensuring data privacy (87%), providing a designated feedback channel (88%) and seamless integration with EHRs (84%).