No more computers in patient rooms? CIOs' top digital priorities in '25

Virtual and connected care, cybersecurity and generative AI were among the top digital transformation trends for 2025 identified by health system CIOs globally in a recent Deloitte survey.

U.S. health system CIOs told Becker's they're experiencing similar trends, particularly the rise of healthcare AI, which is changing the way physicians interact with patients and how technology is used in hospitals and medical offices.

Here are CIOs' top digital transformation trends and projects for the year ahead, as told to Becker's:

Will Landry. Senior Vice President and CIO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.): Generative AI and cybersecurity are quickly becoming "table stakes." We're reporting cybersecurity to our board and our committees on a monthly and quarterly basis. It's always top of mind. We're constantly looking at our toolset and our team to make sure we have what's necessary. We're constantly pushing in that area and always trying to innovate and stay ahead of the industry average.

We've been on a generative AI path now for two years. And ambient listening has the potential to radically change how we use and view technology in the inpatient and ambulatory space. In the last 10 years, healthcare EMR technology has been very fixated on a 24-inch monitor. In the next year, a provider is going to be more likely carrying around a tablet with access to a mobile app, like Epic Haiku or Canto, using ambient listening and then doing their documentation there as they go from room to room in the ambulatory space and going back to their office computer to finish up their documentation. Currently, we have computers in every patient room, computers in every exam room. I can see where we start removing those because they're no longer needed.

Rick Rinehart. Vice President and CIO of Carle Health (Urbana, Ill.): AI orchestration is an exciting evolution in the healthcare industry — we can now more effectively integrate, monitor and govern multiple AI tools across clinical workflows. We're exiting the era of complex, costly and rigid AI deployments to a model where we dictate the scale and scope of how the AI is being used. The ability to harmonize and mold diverse AI systems helps ensure we're placing human expertise at the forefront to drive clinical and operational advancements in support of our patients.

Keith Rivera. Senior Vice President and CIO of Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.): We're extremely excited to be supporting our amazing providers by offering a suite of AI solutions that enhance clinical decision-making and reduce the daily administrative burden. This bundle of AI solutions is integrated throughout the entire provider workflow, including chart summarization with enhanced generative AI clinical recommendations, one-click ordering, ambient listening, autonomous coding, clinical decision support for prior authorizations, intentional in-basket reductions, and automated generative AI responses to patients.

While we are thrilled to be deploying these innovative technologies, the greatest joy comes from seeing our providers getting to spend more time caring for our patients. The positive impact these tools have on provider experience and patient care is truly inspiring.

Mark Zirkelbach. CIO of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center: At Loma Linda University Health, we are actively advancing our digital transformation efforts, aligning with industry leaders to drive meaningful innovation. There is nothing more exciting than collaborating with our colleagues to develop solutions that streamline critical workflows and enhance the care we provide.

Our hyperautomation initiatives are identifying key opportunities to improve efficiency and impact across the organization. While our focus is broad, our primary areas of investment include:

— Ambient technologies to simplify the work of our caregivers and enhance patient-centered care.

— Administrative automation to optimize essential processes such as coding.

— Employee experience improvements, including scheduling, professional development and streamlined collaboration.

By focusing on what matters most, we are thoughtfully driving transformation in ways that make a tangible difference. These are truly exciting times in healthcare!