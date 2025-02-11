Mass General Brigham, IBM collaborate on new tool

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham and IBM have teamed up to develop an AI tool for health systems and community health centers.

The tool will be designed to predict local heat waves, identify patients at risk and send automatic warnings when extreme heat is expected, according to a Feb. 11 news release. The tool will also alert patients to available resources and help physicians take preventive steps by identifying and addressing health risks.

Additionally, it will include security features to protect patient information, ensuring that only the health system and its patients can access it, according to the release.

Mass General Brigham hospitals will be the first to test the new tool.