How Endeavor Health is driving AI adoption among clinicians

Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health is scaling its use of an AI-powered ambient documentation tool to reduce clinicians' administrative burden and enhance patient care.

"This year, we're focused on scaling our ambient documentation tool with Abridge," Nadim Ilbawi, MD, physician director of innovation and care models at Endeavor Health, told Becker's. "The tool enhances transparency, moving beyond the 'black box' of AI, while also reducing documentation burden and cognitive load. It empowers clinicians to practice medicine as they intended."

Endeavor Health has purchased 1,000 licenses for the tool, with more than 250 clinicians already using it. Dr. Ilbawi emphasized that the adoption strategy started with early adopters and is now shifting toward broader systemwide implementation.

"The strategy has moved from general internal marketing to word of mouth," Dr. Ilbawi said. "Clinicians are seeing the effect this tool has on their colleagues' workflows and well-being, and that's been a huge driver of adoption."

The health system is employing various engagement methods, including clinician newsletters, town halls, and hands-on demonstrations at medical group meetings, to encourage adoption.

Positive clinician feedback

Clinicians using Abridge have reported reduced cognitive load and an increased ability to focus on patients, Dr. Ilbawi said.

"For some clinicians, this tool is net neutral in terms of time saved, but the real difference is in the reduction of mental strain," he said. "They're able to give their undivided attention to their patients, which is rewarding both for them and their patients."

Physicians have also noted improvements in their work-life balance, with some saying the tool has enabled them to leave work earlier, spend more time with family, and avoid a backlog of unfinished notes.

Measuring ROI and building trust

Endeavor Health leadership views Abridge as an investment in clinician well-being rather than a tool for driving productivity, according to Dr. Ilbawi. However, the health system's pilot study demonstrated financial benefits, particularly among high users who saw increased coding efficiency and patient volumes.

"The pilot helped us show that, for some clinicians, productivity increased, and we were able to demonstrate a financial ROI," Dr. Ilbawi said. "We also factored in potential cost savings from reduced clinician burnout and lower reliance on scribes."

Looking ahead, Dr. Ilbawi highlighted the need for healthcare leaders and clinicians to develop skills to navigate AI-powered environments, particularly in building trust in AI tools.

"There's hesitation around new technology, especially when it's not well understood," he said. "As leaders, we need to be transparent and let our colleagues share their experiences with AI adoption. The goal is to prove that these tools are effective and can be trusted."