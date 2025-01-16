Denver Health's AI pilot cuts clinician workload

Denver Health has reported promising outcomes from a pilot program with Nabla, an AI-powered assistant designed to help clinicians streamline documentation and focus more on patient care.

During an eight-week trial, 50 clinicians across 12 specialties used Nabla in more than 6,000 patient visits. The program resulted in a 40% reduction in note-typing, a 13% decrease in after-hours work, and a 15-point boost in patient satisfaction scores, according to a Jan. 16 press release.

The AI assistant integrates with Denver Health's Epic EHR system, aiming to reduce administrative burdens on providers and improve the overall care experience. Since implementing Nabla system-wide, more than 400 clinicians have adopted the technology, contributing to nearly 16,000 AI-assisted patient encounters in the first month, the release stated.

Denver Health and Nabla are exploring additional uses for the AI, including specialized templates for transgender care and expanded support for nursing and call center teams.