California bill aims to stop AI from posing as health professionals

California Assemblymember Mia Bonta, D-Oakland, introduced legislation Feb. 10 aimed at curbing the misuse of AI in healthcare.

The bill, AB 489, would allow regulators to enforce title protections against developers and deployers of AI systems that falsely present themselves as licensed or certified health professionals.

"Californians deserve truth, honesty and transparency in their healthcare. Generative AI systems are not licensed health professionals, and they shouldn't be allowed to present themselves as such. It's a no-brainer to me," Ms. Bonta said in a news release. "Generative AI systems are booming across the internet, and for children and those unfamiliar with these systems, there can be dangerous implications if we allow this misrepresentation to continue."

The legislation is sponsored by SEIU California and the California Medical Association.