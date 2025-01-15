Americans see AI as key to cutting healthcare costs

A majority of Americans believe AI has the potential to significantly improve healthcare outcomes and reduce costs, according to a Jan. 15 survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Gwynedd Mercy University.
Conducted in November, the survey gathered insights from 2,099 U.S. adults aged 18 and older, exploring public perceptions of AI's role in healthcare. Here are five key takeaways:
- Fifty-nine percent of Americans believe AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment will enhance health outcomes within the next decade, and 57% think it will lower costs.
- Seventy-five percent said they see a role for AI in training healthcare professionals, emphasizing the importance of integrating technology into healthcare education.
- Seventy-seven percent said they believe AI could reduce healthcare disparities within five years, particularly through early disease detection (42%) and AI-powered diagnostic tools providing affordable care options (36%).
- Despite this enthusiasm, nearly nine in 10 Americans (88%) expressed concerns about AI in healthcare, with over half (58%) citing a lack of human oversight as a significant issue.
- Americans are open to using AI for a range of services, including remote monitoring of chronic conditions (35%), predictive health alerts (33%), and virtual health assistance (31%).