Akron Children's adopts Abridge AI

Akron (Ohio) Children's has selected Abridge as its AI partner to ambiently document clinical visits.

The pediatric health system is expanding the use of the generative AI platform after a pilot project where providers experienced significant drops in cognitive load, burnout and administrative burden. The technology will be offered at such Akron Children's specialties as primary care, gastroenterology, cardiology and pediatric psychiatry.

"Our clinicians have more freedom to connect more deeply with patients and their families because they are free from the cognitive load of worrying about documentation," said Sarah Rush, MD, chief medical information officer of Akron Children's, in a Feb. 20 news release. "Abridge is bringing joy back to our clinicians, which is so important when caring for children."

Abridge also recently partnered with Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health, Fairfax, Va.-based Inova Health System and New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and raised $250 million in venture capital funding.