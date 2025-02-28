12 health systems back AI 'nutrition labels'

Twelve health systems are backing the Coalition for Health AI's (CHAI) Applied Model Cards, commonly referred to as AI "nutrition labels."

Originally launched as an open-source project, Applied Model Cards help health systems evaluate AI solutions more efficiently, simplifying the validation and testing process, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The goal is to ease the burden on health system AI steering committees, which often grapple with technical jargon and marketing materials while making critical procurement decisions.

CHAI, a nonprofit, has partnered with Avanade, a Microsoft expert firm, to launch the first Applied Model Card registry. This registry will provide a centralized repository where health systems can access Applied Model Cards within their specific domains. For AI solution providers, the registry offers an opportunity to showcase products to potential customers and streamline early-stage procurement.

Several health systems have already committed to supporting the initiative, including: