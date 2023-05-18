Why Ascension is giving office space to Wichita State University

St. Louis-based Ascension is teaming up with Wichita (Kan.) State University to form a different sort of healthcare talent pipeline.

Through the new affiliation, Ascension Via Christi hospitals in Wichita will provide office and classroom space to Wichita State's nursing and health sciences schools, according to a May 12 article from the university.

The arrangement will give healthcare students close access to those working in their desired professions, enhancing their abilities to exchange ideas. Ascension Via Christi will have a larger pool to recruit from — plus expanded access to professional development opportunities, including the chance to serve in adjunct faculty roles and preferred RN-to-BSN tuition and fees.

"This is another example of our commitment to ensuring that our associates have on-the-job opportunities to grow and enhance their skills throughout their healthcare career," said Laurie Labarca, president of Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa and a member of the university's board of trustees. "This strengthens our organization and our community."